Regulation the only way to bring down data prices: Arthur Goldstuck

Goldstuck said while it has been easy for the mobile operators to say they have brought down the cost of data, the price has come down significantly only for the well-off who can afford big data bundles.

"The less you can afford to pay for a bundle, the more you pay per megabyte," said Goldstuck.

He said while it was normally acceptable for volume purchasers to have lower per-unit costs, with data the price gap was so large that it becomes punitive rather than an incentive to buy more.

"The poorest user who pays as they use data, coming off airtime, is often paying 50 to 100 times per megabyte what the wealthy user is paying, due to being able to afford mega-bundles.

"There has been very little incentive for the major operators to change this scenario, as they are so dominant in the market."

Goldstuck said the only way operators will fully address this imbalance is through the kind of regulatory intervention that the Competition Commission envisages.