SAA to go under 'urgent' business rescue

South African Airways must urgently go into voluntary business rescue, President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered.

In a leaked letter, secretary of cabinet Cassius Lubisi, said Ramaphosa made the order due to the "dire situation" facing the embattled national carrier.

"This is the only viable route open to the government to avoid an uncontrolled implosion of the national airline," the letter reads.

"The voluntary business rescue approach will also prevent liquidation applications by any of SAA's creditors, which would land the airline in an even worse position.

"We remain seized with the SAA crisis and will keep members of the executive informed at all material times."