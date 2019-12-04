South Africa

'These monsters aren't scared': Social media reacts to murder of Gomolemo Legae, 19

04 December 2019 - 10:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
North West teenager Gomolemo Legae was allegedly killed by a man known to her. She was able to give his name to people who gathered to help her after she was stabbed and set on fire.
North West teenager Gomolemo Legae was allegedly killed by a man known to her. She was able to give his name to people who gathered to help her after she was stabbed and set on fire.
Image: Supplied/Twitter

Social media is reeling after the death of North West teenager Gomolemo Legae, who was stabbed, doused with petrol and set alight while still alive.

The incident was confirmed by police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone, who said Legae was on her way home when a 19-year-old man  allegedly started following her. Later, she was heard screaming. 

Mokgwabone said reports that Legae was stabbed more than 25 times were not true.

She was still able to talk when the community gathered to help her and allegedly named the suspect, who will appear at the Mmabatho magistrate's court on Wednesday, charged with murder.

The EFF said efforts to deal with gender-based violence were halfhearted and lacked understanding of the root causes of it and the vulnerability of women in society.

This is what tweeps had to say:

MORE

Ramaphosa lauds swift arrest of suspect in Precious Ramabulana's murder, to visit family on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded police for the swift arrest of a suspect for the murder of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana.
News
3 days ago

'I don’t want the end to define my daughter': Uyinene Mrwetyana's mom as foundation is launched

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is being launched in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.
News
5 days ago

16 days of activism for what? Eight brutal cases that rocked us in 2019

Eight murder cases have captured South Africa's attention this year and left many scarred for life.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. SA village breaks weather record with temperatures soaring to 54°C South Africa
  4. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  5. Death toll rises as Eastern Cape initiation season claims more lives South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X