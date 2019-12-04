'These monsters aren't scared': Social media reacts to murder of Gomolemo Legae, 19

Social media is reeling after the death of North West teenager Gomolemo Legae, who was stabbed, doused with petrol and set alight while still alive.

The incident was confirmed by police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone, who said Legae was on her way home when a 19-year-old man allegedly started following her. Later, she was heard screaming.

Mokgwabone said reports that Legae was stabbed more than 25 times were not true.

She was still able to talk when the community gathered to help her and allegedly named the suspect, who will appear at the Mmabatho magistrate's court on Wednesday, charged with murder.

The EFF said efforts to deal with gender-based violence were halfhearted and lacked understanding of the root causes of it and the vulnerability of women in society.