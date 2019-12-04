WATCH | Brazen smash-and-grab during peak traffic in Durban

A daring thief casually ran off with a bag stolen from the front seat of a vehicle travelling on a Durban highway on Monday afternoon.

In a video making its rounds on social media, a man - who had been waiting in the bushes for the unsuspecting victim - is seen casually jogging up to a vehicle, smashing the passenger window and running off with a bag.

The incident, which occurred on the King Cetshwayo Highway (formerly Jan Smuts Highway) offramp onto the N2, was over within seconds.