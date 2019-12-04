WATCH | What we know about the murder of Gomolemo Legae

Eighteen-year-old Gomolemo Legae, from Ramosadi village outside Mahikeng, in the North West, was brutally murdered on Sunday. .

According to police, Legae was on her way home when a 19-year-old suspect followed her. She was then heard screaming.

Legae was allegedly stabbed several times, before being doused with petrol and set alight.

She was still able to talk when people gathered to help her and allegedly named the suspect. She died that afternoon.

The accused was handed over to police on Monday and will appear in the Mmabatho magistrate's court on Wednesday, on a charge of murder.

Police said reports that Legae had been stabbed 25 times were untrue.

The EFF said efforts to deal with gender-based violence were halfhearted and lacked an understanding of the root causes of such violence and the vulnerability of women in society.