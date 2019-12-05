South Africa

'A good sign': Desmond Tutu is chuckling in his hospital bed, says archbishop

05 December 2019 - 07:39 By Dave Chambers
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu meets the Duchess of Sussex and her son Archie in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is in good spirits in hospital, says the Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.
Image: Mabuti Kali

Tutu is being treated for a stubborn infection, his wife Leah said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a letter to parishioners, Makgoba said Tutu had been hospitalised a number of times over the past few years with similar infections.

“I went to see him this evening, where I found him lucid and engaging. He said he is as good as he can be for an 88-year-old, especially in view of his ill health in childhood,” Makgoba wrote.

“When I told him that I had told Leah I was coming to scold him out of hospital, he chuckled warmly, which is a good sign. He also said he apologised for making me do so many hospital visits!

“Before leaving, we said the Lord's Prayer together and I gave him a blessing.”

Makgoba asked parishioners to pray for Tutu, his family and the doctors treating him.

