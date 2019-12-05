Adam Catzavelos pleads guilty to crimen injuria charge for racial slur

Adam Catzavelos has pleaded guilty to a charge of crimen injuria for his racist comments.

Catzavelos gained infamy when a video he recorded on a holiday in Greece went viral after he bragged that there was not a single “k****r in sight” at the beach.

Catzavelos appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty. The case was adjourned to February 13 for sentencing.

In his plea, he admitted saying the offensive word and that it impaired the dignity of others.

The EFF in Gauteng laid charges after the video gained traction — and generated outrage — online.