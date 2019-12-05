South Africa

Brace for load-shedding again

05 December 2019 - 15:26 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG
Stage 2 load-shedding will run until 11pm on Thursday.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Eskom announced on Thursday that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until 11pm.

The power utility sent out a brief alert shortly after 3pm.

“Eskom regrets that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 to 23:00 today due to a shortage of capacity,” it said on Twitter.

After a winter without power cuts, Eskom resumed load-shedding in October when multiple unplanned outages and other issues took more than 20% of generation capacity out of the system, TimesLIVE reported in November.

MORE

Eskom projected to make a full-year loss of R20bn, says chairman

State power utility Eskom warned on Thursday that it was expecting to make a full-year loss of R20bn.
News
6 days ago

Emalahleni faces blackouts as municipality fails to pay R397m Eskom debt

The Emalahleni municipality in Witbank, Mpumalanga, said on Tuesday it had failed to raise the funds sought by Eskom in order to keep the city’s ...
News
1 week ago

Cyril Ramaphosa defends appointment of white Eskom CEO

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit back at criticism that the appointment of Andre De Ruyter as the new Eskom CEO was anti-transformative, insisting ...
Politics
1 week ago

