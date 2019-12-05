Brace for load-shedding again

Eskom announced on Thursday that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until 11pm.

The power utility sent out a brief alert shortly after 3pm.

“Eskom regrets that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 to 23:00 today due to a shortage of capacity,” it said on Twitter.

After a winter without power cuts, Eskom resumed load-shedding in October when multiple unplanned outages and other issues took more than 20% of generation capacity out of the system, TimesLIVE reported in November.