South Africa

Chilling testimonies and an arrest: What you need to know about My Only Story podcast

05 December 2019 - 08:54 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former teacher and media executive Willem Breytenbach was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault.
Former teacher and media executive Willem Breytenbach was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

My Only Story is a four-part podcast by copywriter Deon Wiggett. It tells his story and that of other men who were allegedly raped or sexually assaulted and groomed by former teacher and Media24 executive Willem Breytenbach.

Here are five things you need to know about the podcast:

Background

Wiggett was allegedly raped by Breytenbach 22 years ago, when he was 17.

The trauma saw him suppress the memory until the grief that came with the recent death of his father.

Since then, he's been on a quest to find justice and more men to tell their stories through the podcast. The first of the four episodes was broadcast on November 7.

Motive 

Wiggett said he produced the podcast for four reasons: justice, activism, art and revenge. He told TimesLIVE he wanted to stop Breytenbach “from doing what he does”.

Women worldwide have been speaking up about their experiences of rape and sexual assault through the #MeToo movement. Wiggett hopes for the same outcome withMy Only Story.

“I feel like I had the responsibility to do something because I have the means and the drive to stand up. I blame my mother entirely. My parents raised us to be deeply moral and deeply ethical — if you see an injustice, you are the one who should do something about the injustice,” he told TimesLIVE.

Testimonies

During production, Wiggett reached out to men who had worked with and were taught by Breytenbach.

Police confirmed that three criminal cases and one inquiry docket had been opened.

News24 is the media partner to My Only Story. The organisation reported on Friday that 26 men had come forward to either Wiggett or News24 with claims of sexual assault and/or grooming.

Finding meaning

In the podcast, Wiggett said he had managed to make something “beautiful” out of the experience.

“I can never get back what Willem Breytenbach took from me, but that doesn't mean I can't make something beautiful out of it. That is what this podcast has been to me. I have taken everything that has happened to me and turned it into a flower,” he said in the last episode.

Arrest 

Breytenbach was arrested on Tuesday at his psychologist's practice in the Western Cape. He is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on sexual assault charges on Thursday, TimesLIVE reported.

His lawyer, JC de Jager, confirmed that his client was in custody. He would not confirm whether Breytenbach would be denying the allegations, only saying it was a “sensitive” matter.

MORE

Former media executive arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Former media bigshot and alleged rapist Willem Breytenbach was arrested at his psychologist's practice in Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape, on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

'I feel betrayed': coffin assault victim as attackers' jail time cut drastically

The Middelburg man who was forced into a coffin and threatened with death by two farmworkers who alleged he had been stealing copper cables on ...
News
1 day ago

Patrice Motsepe's millions must help get the Blue Bulls out of the red

For Blue Bulls president Willem Strauss the equation is simple.
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  4. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X