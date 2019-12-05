'Dental appointment' delays Nafiz Modack's corruption trial

A corruption case against alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his mother, Ruwaida, was on Thursday postponed until January 28.

Modack, a no-show for his Cape Town regional court appearance, was reported to be at the dentist.

On Monday, former Cape Town central police station commander Kolin Govender pleaded guilty to receiving gratification from the Modacks and their companies, AMG Auto and Peuxon Properties.

In exchange, Govender allegedly used his influence to frustrate investigations into their business partners and ordered police officers under his command to recover “missing” vehicles on Modack’s orders, in exchange for financial rewards.

The corruption case is the second leg of an investigation which saw the conviction of former provincial police commissioner Arno Lamoer and businessman Mohamed Dawjee.