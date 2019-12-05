South Africa

'Dental appointment' delays Nafiz Modack's corruption trial

05 December 2019 - 12:53 By Aron Hyman
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his bodyguards outside the Cape Town regional court.
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his bodyguards outside the Cape Town regional court.
Image: Esa Alexander

A corruption case against alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his mother, Ruwaida, was on Thursday postponed until January 28.

Modack, a no-show for his Cape Town regional court appearance, was reported to be at the dentist.

On Monday, former Cape Town central police station commander Kolin Govender pleaded guilty to receiving gratification from the Modacks and their companies, AMG Auto and Peuxon Properties.

In exchange, Govender allegedly used his influence to frustrate investigations into their business partners and ordered police officers under his command to recover “missing” vehicles on Modack’s orders, in exchange for financial rewards.

The corruption case is the second leg of an investigation which saw the conviction of former provincial police commissioner Arno Lamoer and businessman Mohamed Dawjee.

READ MORE

'Second leg' of corruption investigation puts guilty Cape cop back in dock

Former police brigadier Kolinden Govender on Thursday appeared alongside alleged extortion boss Nafiz Modack in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, ...
News
6 months ago

Mbalula welcomes conviction of former Western Cape police commissioner

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the conviction of former Western Cape provincial commissioner Arno Lamoer.
Politics
1 year ago

Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court

Together they built a business worth tens of millions, with 23 restaurants and thousands of fans.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  4. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X