South Africa

Husband allegedly hacks off wife's arms in front of child, 2, in gruesome KZN attack

05 December 2019 - 11:47 By Orrin Singh
A 35-year-old woman from uMkhuze, in northern KZN, had her arms chopped off and her skull cracked during an attack allegedly carried out by her husband on Tuesday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A KwaZulu-Natal woman had her arms chopped off and her skull cracked allegedly by her husband, in full view of her two-year-old child.

The gruesome attack on the 35-year-old woman took place on Tuesday in uMkhuze, in northern KZN.

The woman was airlifted to St Augustine's Hospital, where she is undergoing a number of surgical procedures, including one to reattach her arms.

The horrific attack has left the government reeling. 

Acting KZN premier Ravi Pillay is expected to visit the woman in hospital on Thursday. 

Pillay is also expected to provide further details about another gruesome gender-based-violence incident in KwaMashu, north of Durban, in which a pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her partner.

“The two cases are some of the most gruesome cases of gender-based violence recorded in the province since the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign,” the KZN office of the premier said in a statement. 

