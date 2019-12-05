If Black Friday got you down, turn it around this December for 'Giving Tuesday'
It's like Black Friday, but in reverse - and much like the American-originated shopping extravaganza, it's coming to South Africa.
"Giving Tuesday" is meant to encourage people to assist charities in need, whether it be in kind, with time or with gifts. The initiative was started in the US in response to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities.
Tracey Chambers, CEO of Grow With Educare, said it was hoped that every Tuesday this holiday season would serve as a reminder to South Africans to do their bit to help those less fortunate.
“We are trying to raise R100,000, which will be used to transform an ECD [early childhood development] centre in a disadvantaged community. The goal is to provide the centre with a full infrastructure upgrade, a detailed curriculum and education kit, as well as classroom equipment," she said.
"This is the first time that we are asking individuals to make this type of donation. No matter how small your contribution, if we all give collectively we can easily raise these funds, which will make a huge difference and transform the lives of the many women and children who will benefit from your generosity.”
Grow With Educare, a social enterprise that aims to create the largest chain of high-quality, low-cost creches serving underprivileged communities in SA, is leading the charge to grow the Giving Tuesday movement locally, with aspirations of extending the call to action for the duration of the holiday season.
Chambers said it took a village to raise a child. “Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that is unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and the world - not just on this special day of giving, but during the entire festive season and every day,” she added.
How to donate to Grow:
- online at GivenGain here; or
- direct EFT donation to their bank account (use “GivingTuesday” as payment reference and e-mail proof of payment to helene@growecd.org.za for the donation to be added to the specific project and to issue a section 18A tax certificate).