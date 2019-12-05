South Africa

If Black Friday got you down, turn it around this December for 'Giving Tuesday'

05 December 2019 - 07:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
South Africans are encouraged to "give back" every Tuesday this festive season to transform an ECD centre in a disadvantaged community.
South Africans are encouraged to "give back" every Tuesday this festive season to transform an ECD centre in a disadvantaged community.
Image: iStock Images

It's like Black Friday, but in reverse - and much like the American-originated shopping extravaganza, it's coming to South Africa.

"Giving Tuesday" is meant to encourage people to assist charities in need, whether it be in kind, with time or with gifts. The initiative was started in the US in response to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities.

Tracey Chambers, CEO of Grow With Educare, said it was hoped that every Tuesday this holiday season would serve as a reminder to South Africans to do their bit to help those less fortunate.

“We are trying to raise R100,000, which will be used to transform an ECD [early childhood development] centre in a disadvantaged community. The goal is to provide the centre with a full infrastructure upgrade, a detailed curriculum and education kit, as well as classroom equipment," she said.

Black Friday’s cheap thrills come at an inflated price

I’ve seen enough evidence to know price manipulation happens in the run-up to the buying frenzy that is Black Friday.
News
3 days ago

"This is the first time that we are asking individuals to make this type of donation. No matter how small your contribution, if we all give collectively we can easily raise these funds, which will make a huge difference and transform the lives of the many women and children who will benefit from your generosity.”

Grow With Educare, a social enterprise that aims to create the largest chain of high-quality, low-cost creches serving underprivileged communities in SA, is leading the charge to grow the Giving Tuesday movement locally, with aspirations of extending the call to action for the duration of the holiday season.

Chambers said it took a village to raise a child. “Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that is unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and the world - not just on this special day of giving, but during the entire festive season and every day,” she added.

How to donate to Grow:

  • online at GivenGain here; or
  • direct EFT donation to their bank account (use “GivingTuesday” as payment reference and e-mail proof of payment to helene@growecd.org.za for the donation to be added to the specific project and to issue a section 18A tax certificate).

READ MORE:

Why buy clothes on Black Friday when you can just swap and stay sane?

With Black Friday specials splashed in every newspaper advert and online, your head is probably already spinning as the shopping list keeps getting ...
News
1 week ago

Simply the breast: 'Rooibos bra' sold for R10,000 at cancer fundraiser

A bra designed to educate women about the importance of regular breast examinations sold for R10,000 at a private auction in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, ...
News
1 day ago

Gift guide 2019

From memoirs to thrillers to beach reads to audiobooks - we have your festive season covered
Books
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  4. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X