If Black Friday got you down, turn it around this December for 'Giving Tuesday'

It's like Black Friday, but in reverse - and much like the American-originated shopping extravaganza, it's coming to South Africa.

"Giving Tuesday" is meant to encourage people to assist charities in need, whether it be in kind, with time or with gifts. The initiative was started in the US in response to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities.

Tracey Chambers, CEO of Grow With Educare, said it was hoped that every Tuesday this holiday season would serve as a reminder to South Africans to do their bit to help those less fortunate.

“We are trying to raise R100,000, which will be used to transform an ECD [early childhood development] centre in a disadvantaged community. The goal is to provide the centre with a full infrastructure upgrade, a detailed curriculum and education kit, as well as classroom equipment," she said.