Lindela refugee centre sold for R60m as part of Bosasa auction

The Lindela Repatriation Centre, which houses undocumented migrants pending their deportation, was auctioned for R60m on Thursday.

The fierce and competitive bidding at the auction held in Krugersdorp started at R30m.

The auctioneer stated that there was currently a lease of about R1m per month on the property with the department of public works. The Krugersdorp-based centre is run by African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

The 26.4ha property was used as a mining compound before being converted into a youth development and repatriation centre. It has a workshop, a residential development containing nine buildings and a soccer field.

Earlier this year, the DA revealed that in 2005, Bosasa received a R1bn contract to manage the facility.

The party said this was contained in a reply to a parliamentary question from home affairs, which also revealed that the contract was renewed for a further five years for an additional R500m.