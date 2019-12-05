Lone tree stops German tourist's 25m plunge down front of Table Mountain

A German tourist who fell 25m on the front face of Table Mountain was saved by a lone tree, rescuers said on Thursday.

The 47-year-old, who sustained suspected multiple fractures to his leg, arm, ribs and possibly his spine and other parts of his body, was airlifted to hospital after a “very technical” stretcher journey to the top of the mountain, said Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais.

He said the alarm was raised on Wednesday afternoon by a second German who said his hiking partner was clinging to a ledge after a “huge fall” above the Devil’s Peak saddle.

“This section of the mountain is known to be a more technical area with steep scrambles and routes that require rope plus safety aids,” said Marais.

A strong southeaster ruled out the use of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service in the rescue, he said, but rescuers asked the SA Air Force for help and a helicopter took off from 22 Squadron at Ysterplaat.

“By this time there were approximately 35 volunteer and paid professional rescuers in the field,” said Marais.