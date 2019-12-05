Male rape in focus: Meet the man behind SA's most talked about podcast

In the final episode of season one, Wiggett said he did the podcast for four reasons: justice, activism, art and revenge. Speaking to TimesLIVE two days after the release of that episode, he said he felt he had a responsibility to “expose Breytenbach.”

“I felt I had to do something to stop him and stop this incredible decade-long injustice from carrying on. I feel like I had the responsibility to do something because I have the means and the drive to stand up. I blame my mother entirely. My parents raised us to be deeply moral and deeply ethical — if you see an injustice, you are the one who should do something about the injustice.”

Creating conversations about male rape

“Why did I do it so publicly? Well, now we are all talking about it.”

Referring to the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence in SA, Wiggett said he believed there was an “underreported aspect” to the violence.

“I don’t believe male rape is different from female rape in what it does to the victim. Somehow there’s this idea that we need to talk about it separately and I don’t want to talk about it separately. Men are also raped.”

Wiggett said the podcast had sparked conversations about male rape, allowing debate on what he said were “uneducated questions and answers”.

“Are you going to ask me the difference between oral rape, rape and molestations? Because people ask me the question. I was raped in the mouth and I've been told I should say it was oral rape. All of these acts are personal and spiritual violence, and by having these tiers of sexual offences we’re not helping anyone.”

Overcoming fears

“If you have been raped you start thinking: 'What kind of a person would allow someone to do that to them? ... In some way it "must've been my fault".'"

In the podcast, Wiggett describes how he found out where Breytenbach lived and drove past his house. He said it was “one of the most intense things of the whole process”.

“I was so scared of him still. It was as if he was going to burst out the house and start raping and assaulting you. It's so irrational.”