South Africa

Mongameli Bobani voted out as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

05 December 2019 - 12:43 By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence.

HeraldLIVE reported that the majority of parties in the council chamber — the DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance, COPE,  ACDP and African Independent Congress — voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn’s motion.

Shortly before the vote, Bobani announced that he would dissolve his mayoral committee.

He left the chamber immediately after he was ousted.

This is a developing story.

