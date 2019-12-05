South Africa

One killed, two wounded in cash paypoint robbery in Free State

05 December 2019 - 13:06 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The gang fled the scene in the white Golf, with an undisclosed amount of money.
The gang fled the scene in the white Golf, with an undisclosed amount of money.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi

One person was shot dead and two others, including a Fidelity security guard, were wounded in a cash paypoint robbery in the Free State on Thursday morning.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Baartman said guards were stationed at a pension paypoint in the small farming town of Marquard when they saw two suspicious cars approaching.

Baartman said a gang of armed robbers was travelling in a green Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Golf.

“The guards immediately locked down the cash van and requested backup from police.

“A gunfight ensued, in which our officers were able to fatally wound one of the suspects and wound another,” Baartman said.

One of the guards was shot in the leg. The gang fled the scene in the white Golf, making off with a small undisclosed amount of money.

The white Golf was later found overturned and two firearms were recovered.

No arrests were made and none of the cash was recovered.

Baartman said it was established that the Mercedes-Benz was hijacked earlier in the morning. Its owner was reportedly killed in the hijacking.

“I would like to commend our four officers on their outstanding response and approach this morning.

“We are working closely with the local police to apprehend the remaining suspects,” he said.

MORE

Guard shot, others injured in two cash-in-transit heists in Pretoria

Two cash heists were reported in the Pretoria area alone on Friday morning, said Gauteng police.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Bystanders scramble for loot after cash van bombing in Pretoria

Video footage shows how onlookers flocked to the scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist at an intersection on the R566 on the N4 north of Pretoria - ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  4. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X