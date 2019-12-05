One killed, two wounded in cash paypoint robbery in Free State

One person was shot dead and two others, including a Fidelity security guard, were wounded in a cash paypoint robbery in the Free State on Thursday morning.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Baartman said guards were stationed at a pension paypoint in the small farming town of Marquard when they saw two suspicious cars approaching.

Baartman said a gang of armed robbers was travelling in a green Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Golf.

“The guards immediately locked down the cash van and requested backup from police.

“A gunfight ensued, in which our officers were able to fatally wound one of the suspects and wound another,” Baartman said.

One of the guards was shot in the leg. The gang fled the scene in the white Golf, making off with a small undisclosed amount of money.

The white Golf was later found overturned and two firearms were recovered.

No arrests were made and none of the cash was recovered.

Baartman said it was established that the Mercedes-Benz was hijacked earlier in the morning. Its owner was reportedly killed in the hijacking.

“I would like to commend our four officers on their outstanding response and approach this morning.

“We are working closely with the local police to apprehend the remaining suspects,” he said.