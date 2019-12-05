Pilot dies in KwaZulu-Natal helicopter crash
05 December 2019 - 13:12
A pilot died in a helicopter crash in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday afternoon.
IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the crashed light aircraft was still on fire.
Breaking: A pilot was killed in a helicopter crash in Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Video from @IPSSRescue @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/el8BtpOE41— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) December 5, 2019
"IPSS, police and the LenMed air medical crew are standing off at a helicopter crash scene in Eshowe," he said.
He confirmed that the pilot had died.
"Unfortunately the pilot sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of IPSS paramedics. The aircraft is still in flames. Our condolences go out to the family," Herbst said.
It is believed the pilot was spraying pesticide over a farm in the area.