South Africa

Pilot dies in KwaZulu-Natal helicopter crash

05 December 2019 - 13:12 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A pilot died in a helicopter crash in Eshowe on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday afternoon.
Image: supplied by IPSS

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the crashed light aircraft was still on fire.

"IPSS, police and the LenMed air medical crew are standing off at a helicopter crash scene in Eshowe," he said. 

He confirmed that the pilot had died. 

"Unfortunately the pilot sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of IPSS paramedics. The aircraft is still in flames. Our condolences go out to the family," Herbst said.  

It is believed the pilot was spraying pesticide over a farm in the area. 

