Pilot dies in KwaZulu-Natal helicopter crash

"IPSS, police and the LenMed air medical crew are standing off at a helicopter crash scene in Eshowe," he said.

He confirmed that the pilot had died.

"Unfortunately the pilot sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of IPSS paramedics. The aircraft is still in flames. Our condolences go out to the family," Herbst said.

It is believed the pilot was spraying pesticide over a farm in the area.