Police launch manhunt for nine awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from Springs court

Four men who appeared at the Springs magistrate's court with Nonhlanhla Matiwane, accused of ordering a hit on her husband, have escaped.

SowetanLIVE reported that it was believed the men escaped after their court appearance on Wednesday afternoon. It is suspected they escaped with other suspects who were in the court holding cells.

Matiwane appeared briefly alongside the four alleged hitmen, Mbongiseni Langa, Mduduzi Sithole, Mzwandile Mbatha and Phumlani Tshabalala. They are accused of killing 42-year-old Sibusiso Mthombothi.

An insider told Sowetan that heavily armed men entered from the back of the court when the suspects were about to be transported back to prison.

“I was on the other side of court, but I was told they went in the holding cells and pointed guns at everyone. They then sped off with the prisoners,” said the insider.

The armed men failed to take Matiwane with them after attempting to drag her to their vehicle, the insider said.