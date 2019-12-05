Sangoma killer Fritz Joubert was fired from police 'after too many deaths'

Fritz Joubert was allegedly fired as a policeman when he was 21 — and he was out on bail on a robbery charge at the time he murdered Anele Hoyana last weekend.

After Hoyana's murder, Joubert was killed by a police officer in what was described as self-defence.

New information obtained exclusively by TimesLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE on Wednesday paints a picture of a deeply troubled individual who had run-ins with his superiors and the law.

Joubert, who would have celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday, was born in Lusaka, Zambia, but in later life joined the SA Police, where he was stationed in Boksburg and Bloemfontein.

A national police source, who is not authorised to speak to the media, told the Dispatch that Joubert was “discharged” from the police on August 31 1995.

The reasons for dismissal were not provided by the police, but the source said Joubert was sacked in connection to “too many” deaths.