Thuli Madonsela on Kanya Cekeshe’s sentence: 'It was too harsh and there was no ubuntu'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is the latest person to weigh in on the sentencing of Fees Must Fall student activist Kanya Cekeshe, whose application to have his conviction and sentence reviewed is being petitioned in the high court.

Cekeshe was sentenced to five years' imprisonment in December 2017. He was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty to setting alight a police van during Fees Must Fall protests.

Last month he was sent back to prison after being hospitalised, allegedly because he had not received the medical treatment he needed in prison.