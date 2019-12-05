WATCH | KZN mother recalls gruesome attack in which partner tried to cut off her arms

Nxumalo said: “He took a knife, a big bush knife, and he cut my hands — both hands — and he cut all over my body, on my elbows, on my head. I got hurt very badly and there was lots of blood. There was a baby, my one, she was only two years (old) — she was crying, I was crying.”

She wasn't able to say why her partner attacked her.

She told reporters that her partner had previously hit her but she had forgiven him. After the attack she said she believed he committed suicide.

“He took a rope and he committed suicide. I called the neighbours and went to the local clinic. The ambulance called a helicopter, they took me to St Augustine's where Dr Simango helped me a lot. I feel much better. I'm hoping I will be OK,” she said.

KZN spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the 35-year-old woman was attacked with a bush knife at Mngamunde Reserve.

“An incident was reported to Nongoma police. On arrival, police found the alleged suspect, 38, hanging from the roof of their house. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder and an inquest docket were opened at Nongoma police station,” she said.

Nxumalo was airlifted to St Augustine's hospital later that evening.