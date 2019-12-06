Former KwaZulu-Natal Cogta employees get 15 years for R7.5m fraud

Two former KwaZulu-Natal department of corporate governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) employees have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for fraud amounting to R7.5-million.

Nokwazi Chule, 32, and Hlengiwe Hlela, 34, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday. Magistrate Garth Davis sentenced both women to 15 years for fraud and 10 years for the contravention of Section 4 (B) of the Prevention of organised crimes act.

“Both these sentences will run concurrently,” said Davis.