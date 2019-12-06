South Africa

Haai! Load-shedding is back and SA is having none of it

06 December 2019 - 15:52 By Unathi Nkanjeni
South Africans must brace themselves for rotational stage 2 load-shedding.
South Africans must brace themselves for rotational stage 2 load-shedding.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom is load-shedding again and Mzansi is not having it at all.

The power utility announced on Thursday that unplanned breakdowns had left its system “severely constrained” and apologised for having to cut power.

On Friday, Eskom confirmed that more power cuts were scheduled into the weekend as it was dealing with plant breakdowns and replenishing its emergency reserves.

Stage 2 load-shedding would resume at 9am (on Friday) and go on until 6am on Saturday, the power utility said.

TimesLIVE reported that Eskom deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae told the SABC early on Friday: "We are having our emergency meeting [after which] we’ll be in a better position to advise on how the rest of the week and the weekend will look  in terms of load-shedding.

Mothae said that with the loss of additional units during the day, Eskom had to implement rotational load-shedding at short notice to protect the system from a total collapse.

"Coal handling at our power stations is not currently affected by the rain but there could be a further impact to the power supply if the rain persists.”

Load-shedding will continue into the weekend after overnight power cuts

SA woke up on Friday to confirmation of more load-shedding after a night of rolling blackouts, as Eskom grappled with plant breakdowns and ...
News
10 hours ago

Taking to social media, Saffas were not here for the load-shedding, as many expressed that it's been a month without it.

Some shared jokes about the awkward situations they found themselves in when they woke up.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

MORE

Load-shedding is back as 'unplanned breakdowns' constrain system

Eskom announced on Thursday that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until 11pm.
News
1 day ago

Here's why Eskom is loadshedding

Eskom on Wednesday explained why it is implementing stage two loadshedding - which entails dropping 2,000MW from the grid through rotational outages ...
News
1 month ago

Eskom's monstrous R20.7bn loss in one shock graphic

Eskom's mammoth shortfall could have been used to hire more than 48,000 senior police officers or build more than 952 clinics
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  3. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa
  4. Gavin Watson's BMW sells for R590,000 at auction South Africa
  5. Redi Tlhabi drags troll who accused her of 'offering sex to Jacob Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X