Haai! Load-shedding is back and SA is having none of it

Eskom is load-shedding again and Mzansi is not having it at all.

The power utility announced on Thursday that unplanned breakdowns had left its system “severely constrained” and apologised for having to cut power.

On Friday, Eskom confirmed that more power cuts were scheduled into the weekend as it was dealing with plant breakdowns and replenishing its emergency reserves.

Stage 2 load-shedding would resume at 9am (on Friday) and go on until 6am on Saturday, the power utility said.

TimesLIVE reported that Eskom deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae told the SABC early on Friday: "We are having our emergency meeting [after which] we’ll be in a better position to advise on how the rest of the week and the weekend will look in terms of load-shedding.

Mothae said that with the loss of additional units during the day, Eskom had to implement rotational load-shedding at short notice to protect the system from a total collapse.

"Coal handling at our power stations is not currently affected by the rain but there could be a further impact to the power supply if the rain persists.”