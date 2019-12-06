Haai! Load-shedding is back and SA is having none of it
Eskom is load-shedding again and Mzansi is not having it at all.
The power utility announced on Thursday that unplanned breakdowns had left its system “severely constrained” and apologised for having to cut power.
On Friday, Eskom confirmed that more power cuts were scheduled into the weekend as it was dealing with plant breakdowns and replenishing its emergency reserves.
Stage 2 load-shedding would resume at 9am (on Friday) and go on until 6am on Saturday, the power utility said.
TimesLIVE reported that Eskom deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae told the SABC early on Friday: "We are having our emergency meeting [after which] we’ll be in a better position to advise on how the rest of the week and the weekend will look in terms of load-shedding.
Mothae said that with the loss of additional units during the day, Eskom had to implement rotational load-shedding at short notice to protect the system from a total collapse.
"Coal handling at our power stations is not currently affected by the rain but there could be a further impact to the power supply if the rain persists.”
Taking to social media, Saffas were not here for the load-shedding, as many expressed that it's been a month without it.
Some shared jokes about the awkward situations they found themselves in when they woke up.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Does eskom even know that some of us iron our clothes in the morning #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/ceto7KEMDF— 👑malloy👑 (@_iam_royalT) December 6, 2019
I would like to know when South Africa has #LoadShedding does the other 7 countries that Eskom supply power to also get cut as well or do we suffer so others can become rich? @CyrilRamaphosa please stop all power being sold to other countries till the system is stable.— Real Steven Taylor (@StevenTaylorSA) December 6, 2019
Dear @Eskom_SA Running a business doesn't end at 5 pm on a Friday. Can you please give some indication about expected #Loadshedding over the next 3 days so we can put some sort of plan in place?— Clare Hendry (@Clare_Hendry) December 6, 2019
I had no electricity the whole night. My geyser is cold and so is the weather. Does this mean no work? I am not one for cold showers 😒😒 #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/LAT4PGHE99— @ContentGoddess (@ValenciaSibiya) December 6, 2019
Eskom is so irresponsible. I mean we already have issues on our roads due to rain affecting visibility. As though that was not enough they decide to load shed causing more havoc on our roads during night time😤😤 #Loadshedding— Ketura (@Ketura60201995) December 6, 2019
Nothing is as useless in this country as Eskom.— Lady-Ginger 💅🇿🇦 (@zandy_thabethe) December 6, 2019
It takes the cherry on top of the cake
It has a PhD in uselessness #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/Qy8VLws4KV
No African Time when it comes to #Loadshedding lol Always on time!— 🏆🏆🏆Rafs 🏆🏆🏆 (@Rafael_Afonso) December 6, 2019