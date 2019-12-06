South Africa

Hawks arrest fifth person in 'Christian terror group' crackdown

06 December 2019 - 10:07 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Harry Johannes Knoesen, the alleged self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, was arrested last week.
Harry Johannes Knoesen, the alleged self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, was arrested last week.
Image: Supplied

A fifth person allegedly linked to a group involved in a "terrorist plot" targeting national key points and shopping malls has been arrested by the Hawks in Cape Town.

A 46-year-old man from Kuilsrivier was arrested at his business premises on Thursday for the illegal possession of a firearm, explosives and explosive devices.

His arrest follows that of Harry Johannes Knoesen, 60, self-proclaimed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the "Crusaders", last week at his home in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. He is a retired pastor and a former SA National Defence Force member.

Knoesen was charged with terrorism-related activities in contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Act and for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the man arrested in Cape Town was believed to have links with four other suspects already charged for alleged terrorist activities.    

He was expected to make his first appearance in Kuilsrivier magistrate's court on Friday.

The group’s arrest follows a two-year intelligence-led investigation into an alleged terrorist plot.

MORE

'Terror group' in court over plans to bomb national keypoints, townships

Four people appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Monday for their alleged involvement in terror activities.
News
3 days ago

Second terror suspect nabbed by Hawks

A woman wanted for questioning in relation to alleged terror activities has been apprehended in the south of Johannesburg after an alert was issued ...
News
4 days ago

Hawks nab leader of Christian 'terrorist' group

Police have arrested Harry Johannes Knoesen, the self-professed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the "Crusaders".
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  3. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa
  4. Gavin Watson's BMW sells for R590,000 at auction South Africa
  5. Redi Tlhabi drags troll who accused her of 'offering sex to Jacob Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X