Police watchdog secures sexual abuse conviction against former metro cop

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has secured the conviction of 44-year-old Adrian Johannes van Zyl, a former Ekurhuleni metro police officer, on statutory rape charges.

In a statement, Sontaga Seisa, acting Ipid national spokesperson, said Van Zyl was convicted by the Palm Ridge regional magistrate's court on seven counts of statutory rape and exposure of his genitals to a 13-year-old girl between 2015 and 2016, around Brackendowns, Alberton.

"Immediately after conviction, Van Zyl, who has been sent to prison as he was on bail, requested a bail hearing and he is to appear on December 13 2019. Apart from Van Zyl’s pre-sentencing formal bail application next week, he is to appear again on January 15 and 27 for a correctional officer report and sentencing respectively,” Seisa said.