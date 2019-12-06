South Africa

Police watchdog secures sexual abuse conviction against former metro cop

06 December 2019 - 15:48 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG
A 44-year-old former Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer has been convicted of statutory rape.
A 44-year-old former Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer has been convicted of statutory rape.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has secured the conviction of 44-year-old Adrian Johannes van Zyl, a former Ekurhuleni metro police officer, on statutory rape charges.

In a statement, Sontaga Seisa, acting Ipid national spokesperson, said Van Zyl was convicted by the Palm Ridge regional magistrate's court on seven counts of statutory rape and exposure of his genitals to a 13-year-old girl between 2015 and 2016, around  Brackendowns, Alberton.

"Immediately after conviction, Van Zyl, who has been sent to prison as he was on bail, requested a bail hearing and he is to appear on December 13 2019. Apart from Van Zyl’s pre-sentencing formal bail application next week, he is to appear again on January 15 and 27 for a correctional officer report and sentencing respectively,” Seisa said.

MORE

Ipid welcomes lengthy sentence for 'rogue cop' who killed foreign national

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said its investigation into a rogue policeman assisted in securing a 30 year jail term for ...
News
3 days ago

Uber reveals thousands of reported sexual assaults in US

Nearly 6,000 sexual assaults, including more than 450 cases of rape, were reported to Uber in the United States in 2017 and 2018, the ride-sharing ...
News
9 hours ago

Former media executive charged with indecent and sexual assault gets R50,000 bail

Former Media24 executive Willem Breytenbach, who is facing indecent and sexual assault charges, was released on R50,000 bail on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  3. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa
  4. Gavin Watson's BMW sells for R590,000 at auction South Africa
  5. Redi Tlhabi drags troll who accused her of 'offering sex to Jacob Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X