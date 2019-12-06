South Africa

Rondebosch pensioner, 76, found dead after house robbery

06 December 2019 - 11:40 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A Cape Town pensioner was found dead in her home, and electronic devices and a vehicle were stolen.
A Cape Town pensioner was found dead in her home, and electronic devices and a vehicle were stolen.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 76-year-old woman was found dead after her home in Rondebosch, Cape Town, was ransacked during a robbery.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the body of the woman was found around 3:35am on Thursday in her bedroom.

“It is alleged the house was ransacked and electronic appliances and a vehicle were stolen," said Malo.

Malo said her car was recovered later at Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay. 

No arrests have been made.

The dean of St George’s Cathedral, Michael Weeder, said in a post on Facebook that the woman had  "died at the hands of robbers who broke into her Rondebosch home".

“You were not alone in the moment of wanton terror when the thieves of life claimed yours without care for the goodness of your ways.

“Your forsaken cry heard within the cradling sigh of Jesus, who loved you home at that moment of your least expectedness,” he wrote.

MORE

'She was screaming': North West teen stabbed and burnt alive

An 18-year-old from Ramosadi village, outside Mahikeng in the North West, was brutally murdered on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | KZN mother recalls gruesome attack in which partner tried to cut off her arms

A 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teacher and mother of three has spoken out following a gruesome and vile attack in which her partner nearly severed both ...
News
20 hours ago

16 days of activism for what? Eight brutal cases that rocked us in 2019

Eight murder cases have captured South Africa's attention this year and left many scarred for life.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  3. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa
  4. Gavin Watson's BMW sells for R590,000 at auction South Africa
  5. Redi Tlhabi drags troll who accused her of 'offering sex to Jacob Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X