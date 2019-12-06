Rondebosch pensioner, 76, found dead after house robbery

A 76-year-old woman was found dead after her home in Rondebosch, Cape Town, was ransacked during a robbery.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the body of the woman was found around 3:35am on Thursday in her bedroom.

“It is alleged the house was ransacked and electronic appliances and a vehicle were stolen," said Malo.

Malo said her car was recovered later at Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

No arrests have been made.

The dean of St George’s Cathedral, Michael Weeder, said in a post on Facebook that the woman had "died at the hands of robbers who broke into her Rondebosch home".



“You were not alone in the moment of wanton terror when the thieves of life claimed yours without care for the goodness of your ways.

“Your forsaken cry heard within the cradling sigh of Jesus, who loved you home at that moment of your least expectedness,” he wrote.