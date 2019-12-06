SA documentary on Bell Pottinger propaganda war selected for Sundance Festival

From around 15,000 entries submitted to the Sundance Film Festival this year, a South African-made documentary has been selected to compete in the World Cinema Documentary Competition in January 2020.

While other documentaries about SA by international filmmakers have made their way to the festival before, South African directors will be competing in the prestigious competition for the first time.

Directed by Diana Neille and Richard Poplak, Influence follows the rise and fall of the London-based public relations firm, Bell Pottinger, that became infamous for its meddling in political and media landscapes in countries across the world, including SA.

The two directors hope the film will be a reminder of the dangers that lurk within the post-truth era, in which industry players like Bell Pottinger use digital tools to wage propaganda wars and become fundamental in undermining democracy.

Bell Pottinger’s downfall came in September 2017, months after South African journalists exposed how the company had engineered a racially divisive PR campaign designed to benefit the now notorious Gupta family, along with their alleged major beneficiary, former president, Jacob Zuma.

With unrelenting pressure from local and international media, civil society, politicians and the South African public, the company was forced to close its doors.

“After following the story deep into the roots of modern geopolitical spin-doctoring, we discovered the fingerprints of Bell Pottinger’s founder, Lord Timothy Bell, on many of the world’s most formative political campaigns,” said Neille, who said the film follows not only the company’s meddling in South Africa, but in countries across the globe.