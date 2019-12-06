SAA staff back Solidarity's business rescue application for ailing airline

SAA staff affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have thrown their weight behind putting the airline into business rescue.

“Numsa and Sacca have decided to support Solidarity’s application for business rescue. The reason for that is we want to be involved in the business rescue process so our plans to save the airline are considered and implemented,” the unions said in a joint statement.

This followed the unions' meeting with Solidarity on Thursday.

The unions said their efforts to engage with the SAA board and the department of public enterprises had thus far been unsuccessful, alleging that the board and department were blaming the downfall of the airline on the recent eight-day strike by unions.

“They were only concerned with apportioning blame for the strike to us as unions, instead of engaging us on solutions to turn around the airline. They also continued to frustrate the implementation of the turnaround plan,” the unions' statement read.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced that the embattled airline would undergo business rescue from Thursday and receive R2bn from taxpayers.