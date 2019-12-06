South Africa

Shoppers be warned - some 'sales assistants' may be fraudsters

06 December 2019 - 12:32 By Noxolo Majavu
Police with an alleged fraudster who was caught red-handed in Kimberley on Wednesday.
Police with an alleged fraudster who was caught red-handed in Kimberley on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Police have warned shoppers to be vigilant when speaking to "sales assistants" who may be impersonators and fraudsters wearing name badges and shop uniforms.

A 50-year-old suspect was caught red-handed by police officers and community members in Kimberley in the Northern Cape this week while impersonating sales staff and stealing handbags from unsuspecting shoppers at two well-known retail outlets in the CDB.

She allegedly teamed up with two other women to pull off the scam. 

"Police are sending out a warning to the public to be aware of these females dressed in uniforms and name badges of clothing stores and supermarkets, claiming they could assist customers with staff discounts," Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement.

"The suspects allegedly take valuables such as money and handbags from customers and send them into a queue while being assisted by an elderly lady."

They then disappear.

The police were alerted to the scam when a female victim screamed for help when she noticed what was happening on Wednesday.

Ten arrested in Limpopo for roadworthy certificate 'fraud'

An owner and nine officials from two privately owned vehicle-testing stations have been arrested in Limpopo on allegations that they fraudulently ...
News
2 days ago

Police managed to retrieve the suspects VW golf and inside it found some of the victims possessions including bank cards and cellphones.

Ramatseba said the “other two suspects are still on the run and investigations will reveal how long they have been operating.”

He warned the public to be vigilant in the area.

The alleged fraudster was expected to appear in the Kimberly magistrate’s court on Friday.

Anyone with information or who may have been the victim of a similar incident was asked contact the Lt-Col Msimelelo Beni on 063 691 0926.

MORE

Businessman and former municipal manager out on bail for R92m fraud

Businessman Mcebisi Rudolf Mlozi and former Eastern Cape municipal manager Balisa King Socikwa appeared in court on Monday for alleged fraud ...
News
3 days ago

Former 'Die Son' staffer to plead in fraud case in February

Fraud accused Die Son subeditor Janice Ohlson is set for a possible plea and sentencing hearing in February after her case was remanded on Monday.
News
3 days ago

SA among the most spammed (and scammed) in the world, study reveals

South Africans receive 114 spam SMSs every month, making us one of the most spam-plagued nations on earth, according to a recent report by Truecaller.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  3. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa
  4. Gavin Watson's BMW sells for R590,000 at auction South Africa
  5. Redi Tlhabi drags troll who accused her of 'offering sex to Jacob Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X