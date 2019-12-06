South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding kicking in from 2pm

06 December 2019 - 12:42 By Orrin Singh
Eskom confirmed on Friday that stage 4 load-shedding would start from 2pm.
Eskom confirmed on Friday that stage 4 load-shedding would start from 2pm.
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 2pm on Friday.

The embattled power utility's spokesperson, Nto Rikhotso, confirmed to TimesLIVE at 12.30pm that stage 4 would last until at least 6am on Saturday.

"Available capacity has gone down, and demand has increased," she said.

Explaining the reasons for the upgrade from stage 2 - which started at 4pm on Thursday - she said: "Last night [Thursday] we implemented load-shedding because we wanted to augment water resources. Some of the units we expected to come back [online]  did not come back.

"Further to that, this morning [Friday], because of the rain, we are starting to experience coal-handling issues because some stations now have wet coal, and thus more units are not able to generate," said Rikhotso.

She said should the situation change, it would be communicated to the public.

In a media statement Eskom said it's unavailable capacity had increased to 13 0000MW, citing that this, with a higher demand of about 1000MW, necessitated loadshedding to move up from Stage 2 to Stage 4. 

 

READ MORE

We don't owe Eskom for electricity, says parliament

Parliament has denied owing the power utility thousands in arrears, instead shifting responsibility onto the department of public works.
Politics
1 day ago

Load-shedding will continue into the weekend after overnight power cuts

SA woke up on Friday to confirmation of more load-shedding after a night of rolling blackouts, as Eskom grappled with plant breakdowns and ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  3. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa
  4. Gavin Watson's BMW sells for R590,000 at auction South Africa
  5. Redi Tlhabi drags troll who accused her of 'offering sex to Jacob Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X