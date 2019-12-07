South Africa

Five killed in horror crash on N14 in Centurion

07 December 2019 - 16:20 By TimesLIVE
Four children and an adult were killed in a horrific collision on the N14 near the Wierda on ramp in Centurion on Saturday afternoon,
Four children and an adult were killed in a horrific collision on  the N14 near the Wierda on ramp in Centurion on Saturday afternoon,
Image: Supplied

Four children and an adult were killed in a horrific collision on  the N14 near the Wierda on ramp in Centurion on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

“Shortly before 2pm on Saturday afternoon, paramedics from ER24 and various other emergency services arrived on the scene where they found one of the vehicles completely torn apart. All of its occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

“Paramedics found that four young children and an adult had succumbed to their injuries. Two women from the same vehicle sustained moderate injuries. They were later transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak 

He added that male driver from the second vehicle had sustained moderate injuries.

“He was assessed and treated on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for care.” 

MORE

Four die, 8 injured after taxi rolls on N1 in Tshwane

Four people died and eight were injured when a minibus rolled on the N1 in Temba, Tshwane, on Sunday evening
News
5 days ago

M4 in Mpumalanga, R61 in Eastern Cape the country's most dangerous roads

The N4 in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, and R61 in Mbizana, Eastern Cape, have been declared the country's most dangerous roads.
News
5 days ago

Deputy principal of Gauteng school and friend mowed down by taxi while cycling

Tributes are being shared for respected educator Janine Hopkins and a friend, who died after being struck by a taxi while riding tandem on a bicycle ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman 'manhandled' by Tshwane metro cops at petrol station South Africa
  2. Sangoma killer Fritz Joubert was fired from police 'after too many deaths' South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  4. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  5. Husband allegedly hacks off wife's arms in front of child, 2, in gruesome KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X