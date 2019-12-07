Five killed in horror crash on N14 in Centurion

Four children and an adult were killed in a horrific collision on the N14 near the Wierda on ramp in Centurion on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

“Shortly before 2pm on Saturday afternoon, paramedics from ER24 and various other emergency services arrived on the scene where they found one of the vehicles completely torn apart. All of its occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

“Paramedics found that four young children and an adult had succumbed to their injuries. Two women from the same vehicle sustained moderate injuries. They were later transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak

He added that male driver from the second vehicle had sustained moderate injuries.

“He was assessed and treated on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for care.”