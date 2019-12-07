South Africa

Two bust in KZN for possession of fraudulent IDs and birth certificates

07 December 2019 - 16:14 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Two people have been arrested in KZN for possession of fraudulent identity document copies and birth certificates. File image
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Two people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after one of them was found in possession of 37 identity document copies and 39 birth certificates.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man on Friday after a woman had tried to apply for two birth certificates using fraudulent proof of birth cards from a hospital.

Following the woman's arrest police investigations led them to the home of the man.

“The suspect was arrested after police seized 39 birth certificates, 37 identity document copies, a hospital stamp, two school stamps, an education department circuit stamp, two identity documents and proof of birth cards,” said KZN police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

 “These fraudulent activities are robbing government of a lot of money and depriving underprivileged community members of their social grants,” added provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

The pair is expected to appear in the Umlazi magistrate's court soon.

