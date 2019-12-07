South Africa

We've made some progress in reducing unplanned breakdowns: Eskom

07 December 2019 - 13:47 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says it has made some progress in reducing unplanned breakdowns.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom says it has made some progress in reducing unplanned breakdowns from above 12,000MW on Friday to 11,000MW as at 7am on Saturday.

There has also been an improvement in managing coal handling with regard to wet coal, with only one station experiencing coal-handling problems as a result of the incessant rains, the power utility said.

“We continue to utilise diesel and water resources at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively, to supplement capacity,” it added.

The electricity provider said it was continuing with stage 2 load-shedding until 11pm on Saturday owing to a shortage of capacity because of a number of generating units still out of service due to breakdowns.

“Load-shedding is required all day today to cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes. Eskom will communicate if there is a change in the system during the day.

“We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load-shedding. As we are experiencing rainy and cooler weather conditions in some parts of the country, we ask that you use efficient heating to keep warm and switch off your geysers over peak periods.” 

Meanwhile, the power supply to several northern Johannesburg suburbs was affected on Saturday by an explosion at the Brynorth substation.

According to City Power, a feederboard blew up damaging equipment at the substation.

“It is not clear what caused the explosion but investigators are on site assessing the damage.” 

Areas affected included Bryanston, River Club, Morningside, Douglasdale and surrounding areas, it said.

