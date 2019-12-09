A right-wing terror cell, say Hawks. Amateurs, say analysts

A racist, narcissistic amateur rather than the leader of a terrorist cell, experts say, but the Hawks are adamant they have nabbed the leader and member of a right-wing group.

The cops paint Harry Knoesen and Riana Heymans as the leader and a key member of a right-wing Christian cell that allegedly plotted to attack key points on Black Friday – but terror analysts pour cold water on their abilities.

