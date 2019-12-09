Actress among 40 arrested for 'drunk driving' in Gauteng

A 39-year-old South African actress was one of around 40 motorists arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol at the weekend in Gauteng.

The arrests were made as police intensified their safer festive season operations.

Spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said despite warnings about drinking and driving, “more people are found behind the steering wheel, driving while under the influence of either alcohol or other substances”.

He confirmed that one of those arrested was a "South African actress".

In a separate incident, five suspects were arrested and three unlicensed firearms seized after a robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Honeydew, west of Johannesburg.

Suspects entered the restaurant on Saturday night and took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellular phones. They were cornered in Roodepoort and allegedly started shooting at police.