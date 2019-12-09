South Africa

Beachgoers told to 'take care' ahead of expected rough seas

09 December 2019 - 17:28 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Visitors to SA's beaches have been warned to be take care as spring tides and rough seas are expected along the country's coastline.
Visitors to SA's beaches have been warned to be take care as spring tides and rough seas are expected along the country's coastline.
Image: 123rf/Vanessa Bentley

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned residents and visitors to the coast to be cautious ahead of expected spring tides bringing rough seas this week.

The highest tides - stretching from the Cape through to Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal - will be experienced on Thursday and Friday, just ahead of the December 16 long weekend.

"Care should be taken on the days leading up to and following these periods as high tides will be higher than average and low tides will be lower than average.

"Caution is advised for areas which may be exposed to the lower-than-normal low tide but will flood when the tide rises.

"Furthermore, certain areas that are normally accessible may be flooded due to the higher-than-average high tide, like rocky outcrops and headlands."

Saws also appealed to beachgoers to be mindful of rip currents.

"It is recommended that beachgoers swim only at beaches with lifeguards, and only within demarcated swimming areas."

Teen dies, three friends missing at sea off Sea Point

A teenager died and three are missing after a group of friends got into difficulties in rip currents at Rocklands beach, off Sea Point in Cape Town, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sea rescue: Woman saves unconscious man's life by holding his head above water

Eyewitnesses contacted the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) just in case a man and woman they spotted swimming offshore of the Goukou river mouth ...
News
2 weeks ago

Woman tourist stable after nearly drowning on KZN north coast

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to a "person in difficulty" near Cape Vidal, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday afternoon.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership Africa

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X