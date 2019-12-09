South Africa

Father of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou shot dead outside snack bar

09 December 2019 - 08:43 By Gareth Wilson
Costa Panayiotou outside the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court in 2016.
Costa Panayiotou outside the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court in 2016.
Image: Mike Holmes

The father of convicted wife murderer Christopher Panayiotou was shot dead in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape shortly before 2am on Monday.

Costa Panayiotou, 67, was gunned down outside the Bambi Snack Bar in Market Street, reports HeraldLIVE.

According to officials, he was shot twice.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli confirmed that Panayiotou’s VW Polo was stolen and had been recovered, abandoned, in Motherwell.

Contraband seized in prison cell of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou

Convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou has lost some privileges behind bars after being found in possession of a cellphone and sim cards in his ...
News
11 months ago

Nkohli said more information would be released later.

Panayiotou orchestrated the murder of his wife, Jayde Panayiotou, in 2015 by hiring Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko to kill her.

Jayde's body was found in an open field near Uitenhage on April 22 that year. She had been shot three times.

In November 2017, Panayiotou was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Sibeko, who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, was sentenced to 15 years and Nenembe was sentenced to life for murder and an additional 15 years for robbery.

MORE

Security guard accidentally shoots himself in leg in PE shopping centre

A Port Elizabeth security guard, believing he was under attack, accidentally shot himself in the leg on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Christopher Panayiotou and accomplices found guilty of murder

Thursday marked murder accused Christopher Panayiotou’s 31st birthday‚ but he will not have much cause to celebrate. In the Port Elizabeth High Court ...
News
2 years ago

Panayiotou sentenced to life for murder of wife Jayde

Judge Dayalin Chetty sentenced Christopher Panayiotou to life behind bars in the Port Elizabeth High Court today for the murder of his wife Jayde.
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  3. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  4. Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership Africa
  5. R8,600 could 'buy a driver's licence' at these testing stations — until now South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X