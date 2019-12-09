Fikile Mbalula told to stop 'inspiring' and start 'doing'
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula's words of “inspiration” over the weekend have left many concerned, and others in stitches.
Mbalula was delivering the keynote address during International Civil Aviation Day at Polokwane International Airport. However, it was his interview with SABC that raised eyebrows after he said his job as transport minister was to “inspire.”
“I didn't come here because I am a master of transport, but I came to inspire,” said Mbalula.
This happened on live TV 🤣🤣. Reporters go through a lot. pic.twitter.com/omFC5vMBgk— Nkgono Neria (@neriahlakotsa) December 7, 2019
Taking to social media, many slammed Mbalula for being a “comedian” instead of doing his job. Others said Mbalula was just being himself, the “funny guy”.
Here are some reactions:
I'm not usually lost for words, but then again I don't speak gibberish #FikileMbalula https://t.co/O5LFqZVLYy— SWANK (@swank_ZA) December 8, 2019
Maturity trying to catch up with Fikile Mbalula pic.twitter.com/ZdFN48HB3p— Property Guy 🇿🇦 (@Thakhani_R) December 9, 2019
Does Fikile Mbalula want to be another Daniel Marven or a minister? He must decide.— Brooke Logan. (@Shwwe_) December 8, 2019