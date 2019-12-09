South Africa

Fikile Mbalula told to stop 'inspiring' and start 'doing'

09 December 2019 - 12:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The country's transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, was slammed by many people on social media after saying his job was to 'inspire'.
The country's transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, was slammed by many people on social media after saying his job was to 'inspire'.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula's words of “inspiration” over the weekend have left many concerned, and others in stitches.

Mbalula was delivering the keynote address during International Civil Aviation Day at Polokwane International Airport. However, it was his interview with SABC that raised eyebrows after he said his job as transport minister was to “inspire.”

“I didn't come here because I am a master of transport, but I came to inspire,” said Mbalula.

Taking to social media, many slammed Mbalula for being a “comedian” instead of doing his job. Others said Mbalula was just being himself, the “funny guy”.

Here are some reactions:

Caster Semenya defends ‘racist’ Nike shoe

Champion athlete Caster Semenya has defended Nike sneakers that raised eyebrows because their colours are similar to those of the old SA flag
Sport
4 hours ago

Fikile Mbalula warns interim Prasa board over 'dismal' audit results

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has asked members of the interim Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board to explain why they should remain in ...
Politics
5 days ago

Mbalula slams 'deliberate acts of criminality' in Cape Town train blaze

An “unprecedented” arson attack at Cape Town’s rail network hub in the city centre was in retaliation for the cancellation of “irregular” security ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  3. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership Africa

Latest Videos

Celebrating Zozi's Victory
Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
X