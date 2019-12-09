Fikile Mbalula told to stop 'inspiring' and start 'doing'

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula's words of “inspiration” over the weekend have left many concerned, and others in stitches.

Mbalula was delivering the keynote address during International Civil Aviation Day at Polokwane International Airport. However, it was his interview with SABC that raised eyebrows after he said his job as transport minister was to “inspire.”

“I didn't come here because I am a master of transport, but I came to inspire,” said Mbalula.