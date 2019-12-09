High risk of load-shedding for the week, says Eskom

The probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week remains high, with stage 2 rotational power cuts continuing on Monday, Eskom said.

The embattled power utility said load-shedding was expected to stop at 11pm on Monday. However, additional units had been lost on Sunday night.

It said unplanned breakdowns were above 12,000MW, about a quarter of the utility's nominal generating capacity.

“As a result we have been unable to conserve water and diesel as required to stop or to minimise load-shedding for the coming week.”

Eskom said load-shedding was required to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes.

“We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load-shedding.”