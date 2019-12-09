South Africa

High risk of load-shedding for the week, says Eskom

09 December 2019 - 06:54 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The embattled power utility said load-shedding was expected to end at 11pm on Monday, but there had been further breakdowns.
The embattled power utility said load-shedding was expected to end at 11pm on Monday, but there had been further breakdowns.
Image: 123RF/loganban

The probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week remains high, with stage 2 rotational power cuts continuing on Monday, Eskom said.

The embattled power utility said load-shedding was expected to stop at 11pm on Monday. However, additional units had been lost on Sunday night.

It said unplanned breakdowns were above 12,000MW, about a quarter of the utility's nominal generating capacity.

“As a result we have been unable to conserve water and diesel as required to stop or to minimise load-shedding for the coming week.”

Eskom said load-shedding was required to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes.

“We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load-shedding.”

MORE

ANC top leaders to discuss Eskom, SAA at NEC meeting

The ANC's top structure will discuss the state of Eskom and SAA when it meets over the next two days, its spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Sunday.
Politics
15 hours ago

Eskom continues with stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday

Eskom is continuing with stage 2 rotational load-shedding on Saturday, saying that this is necessary to “cater for further trips and to create ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  3. R8,600 could 'buy a driver's licence' at these testing stations — until now South Africa
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X