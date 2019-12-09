Jacob Zuma is in 'Cuba for medical reasons' and Mzansi has questions

News that former president Jacob Zuma had taken ill and was undergoing “treatment” in Cuba has left many asking questions.

According to a Sunday World report, Zuma was in Cuba seeking treatment for an illness linked to an alleged 2014 poison plot. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined in September to investigate claims that he had been poisoned.

TimesLIVE reported that Zuma's lawyer confirmed he was in hospital in a foreign country and that the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture had been told he would miss the deadline to respond to an application by Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him. The commission is yet to indicate how it will respond to Zuma's “ill health”.