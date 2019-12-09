SA must stop relying on Eskom's 'failing monopoly', say experts

Eskom is failing - and a successful South Africa depends on moving on to other power suppliers.

This is the view of energy experts, as the embattled power utility announced on Monday evening that stage 6 load-shedding would be implemented for the first time - meaning longer and more frequent periods of rotational power cuts.

"We've never been in stage 6 load-shedding before. It's a very serious state of affairs. It's uncharted territory," said expert Chris Yelland.

"It's going to be very frustrating for customers and businesses - and very bad for the economy. We're likely to experience negative growth in the last quarter of the year, which is going to push us into a recession.