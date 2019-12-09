SA plunged into stage 6 load-shedding

However, it said this was not a cause for alarm.

"We remind and assure customers that load-shedding at stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Stage 6 requires 6,000MW to be rotationally load-shed."

Eskom continued in a Facebook post that its emergency response command centre and technical teams "will be working through the night to restore units as soon as possible".

"Eskom is working closely [with] large industry to assist with further load curtailment. Load-shedding is a responsible act and [a] highly controlled process, implemented to protect the country from a national blackout.

"After 2015, Eskom and the municipalities identified the need to extend the load-shedding stages up to stage 8 and the national code (NRS048-9 Ed 2) was subsequently updated.

"Even beyond these schedules, the system operator will reduce demand in a manner that is controlled."