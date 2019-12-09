SA plunged into stage 6 load-shedding
Eskom has announced unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding from 6pm on Monday.
The ailing power utility said this is due to a "shortage of capacity".
"This follows a technical problem at Medupi power station impacting additional generation supply," Eskom said on Twitter.
Rainfall was also blamed. "The heavy rains has caused coal-handling and operational problems at several power stations," said Eskom.
We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 loadshedding will move to Stage 6 loadshedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply. https://t.co/Nxo0ltbuee pic.twitter.com/YXdfI0PzrM— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2019
However, it said this was not a cause for alarm.
"We remind and assure customers that load-shedding at stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Stage 6 requires 6,000MW to be rotationally load-shed."
Eskom continued in a Facebook post that its emergency response command centre and technical teams "will be working through the night to restore units as soon as possible".
"Eskom is working closely [with] large industry to assist with further load curtailment. Load-shedding is a responsible act and [a] highly controlled process, implemented to protect the country from a national blackout.
"After 2015, Eskom and the municipalities identified the need to extend the load-shedding stages up to stage 8 and the national code (NRS048-9 Ed 2) was subsequently updated.
"Even beyond these schedules, the system operator will reduce demand in a manner that is controlled."