South Africa

SA tops global list of Google searches for Black Friday, with KZN leading the way

09 December 2019 - 17:26 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
KwaZulu-Natal residents did the most Google searches for Black Friday, according to PwC.
Image: 123RF/pressmaster

KwaZulu-Natal is the province with the most interest in Black Friday.

This is according to a post-Black Friday analysis by PwC using data from Google Trends, which showed that the top seven locations for searches related to the shopping bonanza were all located in and around Durban - including Umhlanga, Phoenix, Pinetown and The Bluff.

Gauteng was the second-placed province, followed by the Western Cape.

"Gauteng and [the] KwaZulu-Natal coast have many affluent areas, where households had money to spend on Black Friday. Umhlanga, for example, is an affluent residential, commercial and resort town north of Durban, and placed first on the Google Trends data," said PwC’s Lullu Krugel.

PwC’s pre-Black Friday/Cyber Monday survey indicated that 87% of respondents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal intended to spend money over the period, compared with a national average of 85%.

Overall the data showed that SA was the top search domain in the world for the term "Black Friday" in November, followed by neighbouring Lesotho and then the US.

