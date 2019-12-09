Slain MUT student was carrying gun that killed her, claims murder accused

Thabani Mzolo, the man accused of murdering Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo, has claimed it was the slain student who was carrying the gun that killed her.

Mzolo took to the stand in the Durban high court on Monday, where he claimed that when he visited Khumalo at her South Beach residence on the night she was killed, he found her in possession of a gun.

“I looked at the chair she was sitting on and between her thighs was a gun. I then took the gun as we continued talking,” said Mzolo.

He said he took the gun and tucked into the waist of his pants. He later instructed Khumalo to come and kiss him as he and Simso Buthelezi, a friend of Mzolo who lived in Khumalo’s residence, were leaving.

“I told her to come and kiss me and that she mustn't forget it was over between us. I said that jokingly, but I seemed serious. She came to me and grabbed the gun from my waist and it went off. I don't recall how many times it went off but it was more than once. Twice, I think.

"After that, everything went blank, I did not know what was happening until the police arrived and took me to the police station," said Mzolo.