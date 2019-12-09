Stage 4 load-shedding announced by Eskom

Widespread power cuts will be imposed on Monday, with Eskom announcing that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am to 11pm.

Stage 2 load-shedding was announced earlier on Monday.

Eskom said the situation had worsened, with an “additional loss of units at our power stations”.

Earlier, Eskom warned that the probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week remained high.

“We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load-shedding.”

The power utility stated in a previous advisory note that stage 1 allowed for up to 1,000MW of the national load to be shed, stage 2 up to 2,000MW, stage 3 up to 3,000MW and stage 4 up to 4,000MW.

The higher the stage, the higher the frequency of load-shedding.