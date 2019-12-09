South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding announced by Eskom

09 December 2019 - 09:25 By timeslive
Stage 4 loadshedding will be in force from 10am to 11pm on Monday, says Eskom.
Stage 4 loadshedding will be in force from 10am to 11pm on Monday, says Eskom.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Widespread power cuts will be imposed on Monday, with Eskom announcing that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am to 11pm.

Stage 2 load-shedding was announced earlier on Monday.

Eskom said the situation had worsened, with an “additional loss of units at our power stations”.

Earlier, Eskom warned that the probability of load-shedding for the rest of the week remained high.

“We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load-shedding.”

The power utility stated in a previous advisory note that stage 1 allowed for up to 1,000MW of the national load to be shed, stage 2 up to 2,000MW, stage 3 up to 3,000MW and stage 4 up to 4,000MW.

The higher the stage, the higher the frequency of load-shedding.

ANC top leaders to discuss Eskom, SAA at NEC meeting

The ANC's top structure will discuss the state of Eskom and SAA when it meets over the next two days, its spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Sunday.
Politics
18 hours ago

In most instances, load-shedding was implemented in two-hour blocks. However, in Eskom-supplied Johannesburg areas, blocks are four hours long to coincide with City Power’s four-hour schedule.

In general, said Eskom, stage 1 required the least amount of load-shedding – three times over a four-day period for two hours at a time or three times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

Stage 2 was double the frequency of stage 1, which meant electricity users were scheduled for load-shedding six times over a four-day period for two hours at a time or six times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

Stage 3 increased the frequency of Stage 2 by 50%, meaning South Africans were scheduled to be load-shed nine times over a four-day period for two hours at a time or nine times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

Stage 4 doubled the frequency of Stage 2, meaning load-shedding 12 times over a four-day period for two hours at a time or 12 times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

Each of the time periods had an additional 30 minutes added to allow for switching of networks in a way that would not damage the power system.

MORE

We've made some progress in reducing unplanned breakdowns: Eskom

Eskom says it has made some progress in reducing unplanned breakdowns from above 12,000MW on Friday to 11,000MW as at 7am on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Sham SAA rescue is too late, Eskom needs a real one

Columns by candlelight. How romantic. Still, it's important to remember that it took the ANC almost 50 years of struggle to fight for Eskom and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Load-shedding blow to festive profits

Cash-strapped businesses, trying to claw back some profits during the festive season after a brutal year, have been hardest hit by this week's ...
News
1 day ago

Medupi will become a key asset: President Cyril Ramaphosa's pledge to SA

'Despite the depth of current challenges, none of our state-owned enterprises is lost. They can all be saved'
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  3. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  4. Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership Africa
  5. R8,600 could 'buy a driver's licence' at these testing stations — until now South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X