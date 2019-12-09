These are the top videos and music videos Mzansi enjoyed on YouTube in 2019
To wrap up the year, YouTube Rewind has revealed the top trending videos and music videos in SA for 2019.
According to the platform, the top 10 trending videos in SA “reflect the evolution of YouTube itself, from scripted entertainment to unintentional viral content”.
The list ranges from Trevor Noah playing ‘Who’d You Rather?’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to TimesLIVE's MultimediaLIVE video of a pastor bringing a dead man back to life, Sjava's Umama music video and rapper Kwesta’s wedding.
The videos are based on views, shares, comments, likes and more.
YouTube Rewind brings together the biggest viral videos featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars, mainstream and current affairs personalities.
See the full list below:
Top 15 videos watched in SA in 2019, excluding major music labels
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show — Trevor Noah plays ‘Who’d You Rather?’
- Anton Koen — Wheel and car thief syndicate apprehended by NoJack Baby Beast — assisted by The Avenger
- Lasizwe Dambuza — South African Drive-thru’s (The difference between KFC vs MacD vs Chicken Lick)
- Trendz RSA — Mamlambo from Uzalo Her Lavish Lifestyle
- Gemini Blessed TV — Uzalo actors & their partners/kids in real life
- MultimediaLIVE — Mzansi shooketh after video of pastor bringing ‘dead man’ back to life goes viral
- Trend Wave — 10 Most Funny Penalty Kicks in Football
- Volcano Show — Match Chain Reaction Amazing Fire Domino Volcano Eruption
- SuperSport — Uefa Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights
- America’s Got Talent — DJ Arch Jr: The world’s youngest DJ delivers jaw-dropping act — America’s Got Talent: The Champions
- MarkAngelComedy — Commander (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 193)
- Carwow — AMG A35 v BMW M140i v Golf R v Audi S3 v Focus RS — Drag Race, Rolling race & brake test
- Beastly — I was spat out by a whale | Snapped in the Wild
- Power Vision — Experiment: Coca-Cola and Mentos
- Mongameli Tv — Kwesta’s wedding (Full)
Top 15 Music Videos watched by South Africans in 2019
- Sjava — Umama (Official music video) (Prod. Mace)
- Sam Smith, Normani — Dancing with a Stranger
- Nasty C — SMA (Vol. 1) ft. Rowlene
- Ricus Nel — Boerepompie ft. Snotkop
- Biggy — Dames
- Blaq Diamond — Ibhanoyi (Official Music Video)
- Prince Kaybee — Fetch Your Life ft. Msaki
- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello — Señorita
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars — Please Me (Official Video)
- Lil Nas X — Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Prince Kaybee — Gugulethu ft. Indlovukazi Supta and Afro Brothers
- Ariana Grande — 7 Rings
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — I Don’t Care [Official Video]
- Billie Eilish — bad guy
- Sbu Noah — Ewe Getsemane (Live)