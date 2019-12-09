South Africa

These are the top videos and music videos Mzansi enjoyed on YouTube in 2019

09 December 2019 - 09:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The platform says the videos 'reflect the evolution of YouTube itself'.
The platform says the videos 'reflect the evolution of YouTube itself'.
Image: gilc / 123rf.com

To wrap up the year, YouTube Rewind has revealed the top trending videos and music videos in SA for 2019.

According to the platform, the top 10 trending videos in SA “reflect the evolution of YouTube itself, from scripted entertainment to unintentional viral content”. 

The list ranges from Trevor Noah playing ‘Who’d You Rather?’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to TimesLIVE's MultimediaLIVE video of a pastor bringing a dead man back to life, Sjava's Umama music video and rapper Kwesta’s wedding.

WATCH | Mzansi shooketh after video of pastor bringing 'dead man' back to life goes viral

A video of pastor Alph Lukau 'raising a man from the dead' has gone viral.
News
9 months ago

The videos are based on views, shares, comments, likes and more.

YouTube Rewind brings together the biggest viral videos featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars, mainstream and current affairs personalities.

See the full list below:

Top 15 videos watched in SA in 2019, excluding major music labels

  1. The Ellen DeGeneres ShowTrevor Noah plays ‘Who’d You Rather?’
  2. Anton Koen — Wheel and car thief syndicate apprehended by NoJack Baby Beast — assisted by The Avenger
  3. Lasizwe Dambuza — South African Drive-thru’s (The difference between KFC vs MacD vs Chicken Lick)
  4. Trendz RSA — Mamlambo from Uzalo Her Lavish Lifestyle 
  5. Gemini Blessed TV — Uzalo actors & their partners/kids in real life
  6. MultimediaLIVE — Mzansi shooketh after video of pastor bringing ‘dead man’ back to life goes viral
  7. Trend Wave — 10 Most Funny Penalty Kicks in Football
  8. Volcano Show — Match Chain Reaction Amazing Fire Domino Volcano Eruption
  9. SuperSport — Uefa Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights
  10. America’s Got Talent — DJ Arch Jr: The world’s youngest DJ delivers jaw-dropping act — America’s Got Talent: The Champions
  11. MarkAngelComedy — Commander (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 193)
  12. Carwow — AMG A35 v BMW M140i v Golf R v Audi S3 v Focus RS — Drag Race, Rolling race & brake test
  13. Beastly — I was spat out by a whale | Snapped in the Wild
  14. Power Vision — Experiment: Coca-Cola and Mentos
  15. Mongameli Tv — Kwesta’s wedding  (Full)

Top 15 Music Videos watched by South Africans in 2019

 

  1. Sjava — Umama (Official music video) (Prod. Mace)
  2. Sam Smith, Normani — Dancing with a Stranger
  3. Nasty C — SMA (Vol. 1) ft. Rowlene
  4. Ricus Nel — Boerepompie ft. Snotkop
  5. Biggy — Dames
  6. Blaq Diamond — Ibhanoyi (Official Music Video)
  7. Prince Kaybee — Fetch Your Life ft. Msaki
  8. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello — Señorita
  9. Cardi B & Bruno Mars — Please Me (Official Video)
  10. Lil Nas X — Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
  11. Prince Kaybee — Gugulethu ft. Indlovukazi Supta and Afro Brothers
  12. Ariana Grande — 7 Rings
  13. Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — I Don’t Care [Official Video]
  14. Billie Eilish — bad guy
  15. Sbu Noah — Ewe Getsemane (Live)

MORE

Trevor Noah's power moments in 2019, and it’s not even over yet

Here are five of Trevor's power moments thus far:
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | LOL! Lasizwe’s world cup final stress will have you in stitches

Lasizwe is stressed about the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the feels

A proposal, meeting the uncles and #ImStaying
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  3. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  4. Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership Africa
  5. R8,600 could 'buy a driver's licence' at these testing stations — until now South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X