These are the top videos and music videos Mzansi enjoyed on YouTube in 2019

To wrap up the year, YouTube Rewind has revealed the top trending videos and music videos in SA for 2019.

According to the platform, the top 10 trending videos in SA “reflect the evolution of YouTube itself, from scripted entertainment to unintentional viral content”.

The list ranges from Trevor Noah playing ‘Who’d You Rather?’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to TimesLIVE's MultimediaLIVE video of a pastor bringing a dead man back to life, Sjava's Umama music video and rapper Kwesta’s wedding.