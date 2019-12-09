Three killed, 21 hurt as concrete truck collides with bus on Moloto Road

Three people lost their lives in an accident involving a truck and bus on the R573, better known as Moloto Road, outside Pretoria on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said a truck transporting concrete products crashed into a bus laden with passengers.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that two males and a female had sustained fatal injuries and were, sadly, declared deceased,” he said. “Another 21 patients sustained moderate injuries.”

Three of them sustained serious injuries and were given advanced life support before being transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.