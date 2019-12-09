South Africa

Tsek Eskom! Mzansi ignites with anger as stage 6 load-shedding implemented

09 December 2019 - 18:52 By Jessica Levitt
Stage 6 load-shedding has been implemented and South Africans are helluva angry.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom is feeling the wrath of South Africans after it announced it would be implementing stage 6 load-shedding from 6pm on Monday.

The power utility said it was because of a technical problem at Medupi Power Station "impacting additional generation supply".

On Eskom's Facebook page, it said the move was "no cause for alarm".

"We remind and assure customers that load-shedding at stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Stage 6 requires 6,000MW to be rotationally loadshed. Load-shedding is a responsible act and highly controlled process, implemented to protect the country from a national blackout."

The load-shedding schedule on Eskom's website only goes up to stage 4 but in its statement it said in 2015 the need arose for stage 8 load-shedding.

"After 2015, Eskom and the municipalities identified the need to extend the load-shedding stages up to stage 8 and the national code (NRS048-9 Ed 2) was subsequently updated."

The announcement has left South Africans fuming, with thousands taking to Twitter to express their anger.

Here's a snapshot of reactions.

