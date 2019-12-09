Tsek Eskom! Mzansi ignites with anger as stage 6 load-shedding implemented
Eskom is feeling the wrath of South Africans after it announced it would be implementing stage 6 load-shedding from 6pm on Monday.
The power utility said it was because of a technical problem at Medupi Power Station "impacting additional generation supply".
On Eskom's Facebook page, it said the move was "no cause for alarm".
"We remind and assure customers that load-shedding at stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Stage 6 requires 6,000MW to be rotationally loadshed. Load-shedding is a responsible act and highly controlled process, implemented to protect the country from a national blackout."
The load-shedding schedule on Eskom's website only goes up to stage 4 but in its statement it said in 2015 the need arose for stage 8 load-shedding.
"After 2015, Eskom and the municipalities identified the need to extend the load-shedding stages up to stage 8 and the national code (NRS048-9 Ed 2) was subsequently updated."
The announcement has left South Africans fuming, with thousands taking to Twitter to express their anger.
Here's a snapshot of reactions.
We haven’t seen the sun in almost a week and now we in stage 6 load shedding.— Former Child (@sugeezy) December 9, 2019
What are other practical alternatives for ordinary households besides solar power??
Remember when we joked that Stage 6 will be Eskom coming to personally blow out the candles in your home?— iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) December 9, 2019
Look at us now.
Wow, wow, wow! Stage 6 load-shedding. This has never happened before in South Africa. So much for new mega coal power stations Medupi & Kusile saving us. Expect multiple extended power cuts ahead. Most areas won’t have schedules to tell you when you have power or not https://t.co/TrnlEL2lDg— Anton Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) December 9, 2019
What!? STAGE 6??? What is STAGE 6!? Surely that's just a series of rolling blackouts, with no real plan in place.— Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) December 9, 2019
Stage 6 toke the sun— ✘ (@_URBANISM) December 9, 2019
I wonder what will Stage 8 do? pic.twitter.com/hZZg21Tv6M
Stage 6 ?!? Is Eskom inventing stages as it goes along 🙆🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤯 “the one hand giveth and the other hand taketh” the mantra of being a South African— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) December 9, 2019
Stage 6...🥺 Feels like we were at one big party as a nation and then someone came and switched off the music rough kanjani!! 😭— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 9, 2019