WATCH | Roads waterlogged after five days of rain in SA

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued flood warnings for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West after days of heavy rain.

It said downpours in these areas would be accompanied by strong winds and possibly hail.

A car was swept away in Evaton as waterlogged roads were flooded, particularly in Centurion.

Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said there was an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers for the province on December 9-10 2019.

Phakula said the weather might clear on December 11.

Motorists have been warned to exercise extreme caution.