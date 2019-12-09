South Africa

WATCH | Roads waterlogged after five days of rain in SA

09 December 2019 - 10:48 By Deepa Kesa

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued flood warnings for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West after days of heavy rain.

It said downpours in these areas would be accompanied by strong winds and possibly hail.

A car was swept away in Evaton as waterlogged roads were flooded, particularly in Centurion.

Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said there was an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers for the province on December 9-10 2019.

Phakula said the weather might clear on December 11.

Motorists have been warned to exercise extreme caution.

READ MORE:

Car swept away in Gauteng floodwater, roads waterlogged after 5 days of rain

The weather service predicts that rainfall to continue until Wednesday
News
6 hours ago

Flood warning issued for parts of SA

The SA Weather Service on Sunday issued a flood warning for parts of the Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West provinces after days of heavy rain.
News
23 hours ago

Eskom continues with stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday

Eskom is continuing with stage 2 rotational load-shedding on Saturday, saying that this is necessary to “cater for further trips and to create ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  3. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership Africa

Latest Videos

Celebrating Zozi's Victory
Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
X